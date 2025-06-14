AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

Sindh tags Rs381.8bn for health

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 08:50am

KARACHI: The Sindh government, in its budget for 2025-26, earmarked Rs 381.83 billion for the health sector, including an allocation of Rs 336.46 billion for service delivery. The total outlay for development projects is Rs 45.37 billion.

According to the budget document, Rs 16.5 billion has been allocated for the People’s Primary Health Initiative (PPHI) Sindh, Rs 10 billion for the Pir Syed Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences Gambat, Rs 16.7 billion for the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi, and Rs 6.6 billion for the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHIN) Karachi.

Murad approves major health initiatives

The government has also allocated Rs 19 billion for the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) Karachi and Rs 12 billion for Indus Hospital Karachi. An additional Rs 10 billion will be spent on the establishment of a hospital in Larkana.

The budget reflects an allocation of Rs 1.4 billion for the Infectious Diseases Hospital at NIPA Karachi, Rs 2.15 billion for Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, Rs 500 million for Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi, and Rs 1.42 billion for the People’s University of Medical & Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government NICVD development projects Health hospitals health sector SIUT Indus Hospital budget allocation Sindh Budget 2025 26 Sindh budget FY26 health budget

Comments

200 characters

Sindh tags Rs381.8bn for health

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt plans foreclosure laws to boost housing finance

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

Rs77 per litre PL on furnace oil likely

PD uncertain on power tariff changes from July 1

Sales tax on services cut to 8pc: Complete removal of five levies proposed

PRR project: World Bank approves additional $70m credit

KP allocates record Rs547bn under ADP

Anomalies in Finance Bill: FBR forms two committees

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Read more stories