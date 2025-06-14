Sindh tags Rs381.8bn for health

KARACHI: The Sindh government, in its budget for 2025-26, earmarked Rs 381.83 billion for the health sector, including an allocation of Rs 336.46 billion for service delivery. The total outlay for development projects is Rs 45.37 billion.

According to the budget document, Rs 16.5 billion has been allocated for the People’s Primary Health Initiative (PPHI) Sindh, Rs 10 billion for the Pir Syed Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences Gambat, Rs 16.7 billion for the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi, and Rs 6.6 billion for the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHIN) Karachi.

The government has also allocated Rs 19 billion for the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) Karachi and Rs 12 billion for Indus Hospital Karachi. An additional Rs 10 billion will be spent on the establishment of a hospital in Larkana.

The budget reflects an allocation of Rs 1.4 billion for the Infectious Diseases Hospital at NIPA Karachi, Rs 2.15 billion for Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, Rs 500 million for Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi, and Rs 1.42 billion for the People’s University of Medical & Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad.

