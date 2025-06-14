Pakistan, UAE agree to convene JMC moot in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to convene a meeting of Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Abu Dhabi.

Both the countries have showed willingness in this regard during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s day-long visit to UAE on June 12.

However, dates for holding the Pak-UAE JMC are being finalised.

Shehbaz, Abu Dhabi ruler discuss regional and global issues

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to review preparations for the upcoming 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by SAPM to DPM Office, federal secretaries of Economic Affairs, Commerce, Maritime Affairs, Interior, Inter-Provincial Coordination, National Heritage, and Health, along with senior officials from relevant ministries and concerned departments, including MoFA, overseas Pakistanis, Finance, Railways, Defence, and Tourism.

Discussions focused on advancing key bilateral initiatives, formalising collaboration in existing sectors, exploring new avenues for cooperation, and attracting mutually-beneficial UAE investments in priority areas, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

The DPM/FM reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to strengthening Pakistan-UAE economic and trade relations. The UAE is Pakistan’s third largest trading partner after China and the United States.

The UAE is also home to over one million Pakistani expatriates and the second source of major remittances to Pakistan. Currently, according to a senior official trade volume between Pakistan and the UAE crossed over USD 10.9 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025