Training session on e-procurement system

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), organised a comprehensive training and feedback session on the e-procurement system for officials from divisional, district, and tehsil-level offices across the Gujranwala Division.

According to the PITB on Friday, the session aimed to build capacity among government officials and ensure the smooth adoption of the e-procurement system which is being implemented across Punjab to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in public procurement.

PPRA Managing Director Waqar Azim provided a detailed overview of the legal and regulatory framework governing public procurement in Punjab. The PITB’s e-procurement team conducted hands-on training across various modules of the system and actively engaged participants through interactive question-and-answer sessions and feedback collection.

The e-procurement system, developed by PITB, leverages modern technology to facilitate secure, paperless and efficient procurement. It allows vendors from across the province and beyond to submit bids online, eliminating geographical barriers and streamlining the entire procurement cycle.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said the digitisation of public procurement is a transformative step towards good governance. “The PITB’s e-procurement system brings efficiency, fairness, and accountability into government purchasing processes.

Through such training sessions, we aim to ensure seamless adoption of the system across Punjab and empower officials with the tools they need to lead the shift to digital governance,” he added.

