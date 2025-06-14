AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-14

VPS Rules, 2005: SECP invites comments on proposed amendments

Press Release Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a Consultation Paper proposing amendments to the Voluntary Pension System (VPS) Rules, 2005, aimed at enhancing access and efficiency in Pakistan’s pension framework.

The key proposal is to allow Employer Pension Funds (EPFs) to serve multiple employers under a common fund structure. This change would enable pension fund managers to pool contributions from various employers, improving cost-efficiency through economies of scale and allowing Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to offer retirement benefits without setting up separate funds.

Beyond previous amendments in VPS Rules, 2005 in February 2024, certain structural limitations continued to restrict the scalability and broader market adoption. The structure restricted each fund to a specific employer, limiting scalability and creating cost inefficiencies, particularly for smaller employers.

Subsequently, the SECP initiated an impact analysis to assess the efficacy of the VPS Rules in addressing the evolving dynamics of retirement savings. Various areas of improvement have been resultantly identified to provide operational efficiency, broader pension coverage and to reduce entry barriers for employer participation. The proposed draft amendments aim to align the regulatory framework more closely with international best practices, eliminate interpretational ambiguities, and foster a stronger culture of retirement savings in Pakistan.

The consultation paper is open for public comments for 15 days from the date of publication.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

