Austria shooting: Pakistan grieved

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic shooting at a school in Austrian city of Graz. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at the secondary school in Graz, Austria, that has resulted in several casualties with many injured,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones and wish swift and full recovery for the injured, he added. Pakistan stands with the people and government of Austria in this hour.

