AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

NUST hosts assistive technology and inclusion summit

Press Release Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Themed on “Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: the Role of Innovation in Fueling an Accessible and Equitable World,” the Assistive Technology and Inclusion Summit (ATIS-2025) at NUST brought together over 200 changemakers, experts, and stakeholders.

Organised jointly by NUST and Pak Everbright Development Organization (PEDO), ATIS-2025 served as a vital platform to address the critical need for assistive products, especially digital devices, for differently-abled persons and senior citizens in Pakistan. The summit aimed to bridge the gap between users and service providers, raise awareness about assistive technology, and create opportunities for cost-effective availability and maintenance of these crucial devices locally.

One of the summit’s key highlights was a panel discussion on "Innovation for Accessibility: The Role of Academia, Industry, and Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) in advancing Inclusion." Industry leaders and field experts shared thought-provoking insights, with focus on current resources available for differently-abled persons and how different strategies and steps could help in making an inclusive future.

"ATIS-2025 marks a significant step towards a truly inclusive society in Pakistan," stated Mr Shahab Ud Din, CEO of PEDO. “Our collective efforts here today will ignite further research and development, and empower stakeholders to contribute to digital device innovation,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Technology NUST ATIS 2025 assistive technology and inclusion summit

Comments

200 characters

NUST hosts assistive technology and inclusion summit

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt plans foreclosure laws to boost housing finance

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

Rs77 per litre PL on furnace oil likely

PD uncertain on power tariff changes from July 1

Sales tax on services cut to 8pc: Complete removal of five levies proposed

PRR project: World Bank approves additional $70m credit

KP allocates record Rs547bn under ADP

Anomalies in Finance Bill: FBR forms two committees

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Sindh tags Rs381.8bn for health

Read more stories