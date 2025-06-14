AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
2025-06-14

Naved warns FBR chief over draconian FY26 measures

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: An interesting situation took place during the day-long meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance when Chairman of the committee Syed Naveed Qamar warned Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial to be ready for responding to “draconian enforcement measures” proposed for 2025-26.

The situation arose when the FBR Chairman informed the committee about the new taxation measures of Rs 312 billion and enforcement measures of Rs389 billion for 2025-26.

Syed Naveed Qamar stated, “you (Chairman FBR) is telling about the “draconian enforcement measures” and we (committee) will deal with these measures when appropriate time will come, he added.

