Business & Finance Print 2025-06-14

Minister stresses need for ecological preservation at ports

Recorder Report Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 06:33am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has emphasised the need to balance industrial growth with ecological preservation at ports, underscoring a strategic vision that aligns economic development with environmental sustainability.

In a statement on Friday, he called on the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) to intensify efforts to protect the environment across all industrial zones under its jurisdiction, stressing the importance of responsible industrial growth alongside ecological preservation.

The Minister directed PQA management to ensure that all industrial units have installed sewage treatment plants. He directed that the failure to comply should result in penalties under environmental laws for pollution and improper waste discharge to curb industrial pollution and safeguard marine and coastal ecosystem.

Praising PQA’s engagement of independent third-party for environmental monitoring, the Minister urged the port to maintain impartial, data-driven assessments of industrial compliance. This approach will improve transparency and strengthen regulatory enforcement.

Highlighting PQA’s commitment to the global Green Port Initiative, the Minister noted that the authority has successfully planted over 25,000 trees within port areas, significantly contributing to carbon sequestration and ecosystem restoration. “These efforts underscore PQA’s unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility and a sustainable, greener future for maritime sector.” He said it aligns with broader government policies to modernise maritime infrastructure and enforce stricter environmental regulations, including waste management and afforestation projects.

The Ministry continues to collaborate with port authorities, industry stakeholders, and environmental agencies to ensure the ports contribute positively to climate resilience and marine conservation, he added.

ports PQA Port Qasim Authority environmental issues Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

