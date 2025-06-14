AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

Heavy vehicles: LHC orders fitness stickers on priority

Recorder Report Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 08:25am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the environment department to issue fitness stickers for heavy vehicles on priority basis.

The court passed this order during hearing of petitions about environmental issues and sought reports from all the concerned departments by June 17. Earlier, a law officer also informed the court that the government had allocated funds for the installation of 200,000 water meters.

The court ordered the environment department to conduct a proper survey to assess the performance of water treatment plants installed in industrial units, so that practical steps to control pollution can be monitored. The court also directed that a formal progress report, issued on an official letter, be submitted at the next hearing.

The court expressing concern over climate change, remarked that the weather has become extremely hot. The court ordered to take serious measures against heatwave, climate change, and other threats.

The court expressed regret over public behaviour, stating, "people are wasting water and don’t value it”. The court also expressed its displeasure when a member of the Judicial Water Commission informed the court that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had not relocated birds from Tollinton Market despite the court orders.

