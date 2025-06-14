LHC dismisses plea seeking recovery of man

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking recovery of a man an accused of criminally assaulting a woman in front of her husband in Hafizabad.

The petition was filed by Muhammad Zaman, the brother of the suspect Muhammad Ikram.

Earlier, a law officer said that the petitioner who approached the court for the recovery of the suspect was himself nominated in another case and wanted by the police.

The law officer further stated that the suspect, Ikram, was not in police custody and the police were making efforts to arrest him. The court dismissed the petitioner in light of the police report.

