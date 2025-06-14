AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

KP govt to spend Rs165bn on subsidies

Recorder Report Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 06:46am

PESHAWAR: No new project for people's relief was included in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget 2025-26 as old projects have already become a burden on the provincial exchequer, according to budget documents.

An amount of Rs165 billion will be spent on different projects under the head of subsidy, which is Rs32 billion more than the previous year’s Rs134 billion.

A subsidy of Rs36 billion will be given for Health Cards, while Rs4 billion subsidy will be provided to BRT project after an addition of Rs1 billion.

The budget documents revealed that the government is considering purchasing new buses and for this purpose Rs5 billion are allocated.

Subsidy on wheat was increased that surpassed Rs27 billion. The government proposed to allocate an amount of Rs65 billion on MTEs Hospitals. It is considering allocating Rs6 billion for public sector universities.

