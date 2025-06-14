Pakistan Digital Awards: JS Bank & Zindigi recognised for Excellence

KARACHI: JS Bank along with its digital financial platform Zindigi, made a strong impression at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2025, securing multiple accolades across key categories. The Bank was recognized for its excellence in digital innovation, creative strategy, and impactful execution through award-winning campaigns.

JS Bank received the Best Social Media Campaign on LinkedIn award for JS PayDay and the Best SEO Campaign award for significantly enhancing JS Bank’s web footprint.

Meanwhile, Zindigi was honored with the Best Incubator Program award for its flagship Zindigi Prize initiative, Pakistan’s pioneering entrepreneurship program for students, while Babar Ibtisam, Head of Zindigi Prize, was also named Young Digital Entrepreneur of the Year for his contribution to the initiative.

