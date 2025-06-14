AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

HBL-PSL-X tickets refund to begin from Monday

Recorder Report Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 06:53am

LAHORE: The tickets refund process of the HBL-Pakistan Super League-X matches which could not take place in Multan and Rawalpindi due to rescheduling of fixtures will commence on Monday (June 16).

The refund will be processed from June 16 to 20 with physical tickets refund will be available at designated TCS Express Centres. The tickets will be processed daily from Monday to Friday between 10am to 4pm from Lahore’s Gulberg Office, Multan’s Area Office, Rawalpindi Main Express Centre, Bahawalpur’s Main Express Centre Model Town, Rahim Yar Khan’s Station Office and Islamabad’s I/9 Express Centre.

To claim a cash refund, the ticket holders must present the original, untampered tickets along with the CNIC of the purchaser which will be verified by the TCS staff. The tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded in the account used at the time of the purchase and therefore there is no need for the purchaser to visit the Express Centres.

For the corporate clients, the respective companies must provide their account details via email in order for the refunds to be transferred, a PCB spokesman, said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

