AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-14

FPCCI slams 18pc tax on e-commerce transactions, solar panels

Recorder Report Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 06:56am

KARACHI: Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Muhammad Amaan Paracha has said that the federal budget for the new fiscal year does not align with the expectations of the trade, industry, and the general public.

He criticised the imposition of taxes on e-commerce transactions, saying it is an unjust move. “Unemployed youth were earning through e-commerce, and this step will stifle their potential,” he said.

Expressing serious concern over the 18% tax imposed on solar panels, Paracha said the government has retrieved Rs 3 trillion through the termination of Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements — a positive move for the power sector. However, instead of formulating an effective alternative energy policy, the government has imposed 18% sales tax on solar panels. This has already caused a spike in solar panel prices in the market.

“The entire business community unanimously demands the immediate withdrawal of this sales tax,” he added.

“We had hoped for relief to help the industry stabilize, but even the agricultural sector received no support, and the government turned a blind eye to education, offering no relief,” Paracha stated.

He further pointed out that the federal budget for 2025–26 contains over 40% anomalies that the government must address.

The industrial sector had expected the budget to be business-friendly and in the public interest, but instead, it has led to deep disappointment.

Due to rising electricity prices, industrial production costs are already extremely high, and taxing solar panels will deprive industries of cheap energy options — effectively forcing them to buy expensive electricity, which is unfair.

Paracha acknowledged that given the current post-Pakistan-India war scenario, an increase in the defense budget was inevitable.

He cited the regional situation, recent surge in terrorism, India’s water aggression, and non-traditional threats as reasons to prioritize national security. A 21% increase in the defense budget, allocating Rs 2,550 billion, was a necessary and vital step, he said.

He also urged the SBP governor to reduce the interest rate by 3% in the monetary policy scheduled to be announced on Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Taxes FBR solar panels Budget 2025 26 e commerce transactions

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI slams 18pc tax on e-commerce transactions, solar panels

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt plans foreclosure laws to boost housing finance

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

Rs77 per litre PL on furnace oil likely

PD uncertain on power tariff changes from July 1

Sales tax on services cut to 8pc: Complete removal of five levies proposed

PRR project: World Bank approves additional $70m credit

KP allocates record Rs547bn under ADP

Anomalies in Finance Bill: FBR forms two committees

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Sindh tags Rs381.8bn for health

Read more stories