Fifth round of Pakistan–European Union dialogue held

ISLAMABAD: The fifth round of the Pakistan–European Union dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was held in Islamabad on 12th June 2025.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, Additional Foreign Secretary for Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security (ACDIS), while the European Union delegation was headed by Ambassador Stephan Klement, EU Special Envoy for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

Both sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to international and regional peace, security, and strategic stability. Pakistan side briefed their EU interlocutors on developments in the wake of recent Pakistan-India conflict.

The discussions also focused on various dimensions of disarmament and non-proliferation, with particular reference to the agenda of the UN General Assembly's First Committee, the Conference on Disarmament and International Conventions, including the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

In addition, the dialogue reviewed recent trends in Multilateral Export Control Regimes (MECRs) and assessed the implications of Emerging Technologies on global security. The avenues for enhanced cooperation in the domain of Science Diplomacy were explored as well.

The two sides agreed to hold the sixth round of the dialogue in Brussels in 2026.

During his visit to Pakistan, the EU Special Envoy met the foreign secretary and attended roundtable discussion at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad.

The Pakistan–EU Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament is an integral part of the broader strategic engagement between Pakistan and the European Union, which has been institutionalised since 2012.

Pakistan attaches high importance to this regular mechanism of dialogue, recognising it as a vital platform for constructive engagement on global and regional security as well as on disarmament and non-proliferation issues.

