AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

Fifth round of Pakistan–European Union dialogue held

Recorder Report Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The fifth round of the Pakistan–European Union dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was held in Islamabad on 12th June 2025.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, Additional Foreign Secretary for Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security (ACDIS), while the European Union delegation was headed by Ambassador Stephan Klement, EU Special Envoy for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

Both sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to international and regional peace, security, and strategic stability. Pakistan side briefed their EU interlocutors on developments in the wake of recent Pakistan-India conflict.

The discussions also focused on various dimensions of disarmament and non-proliferation, with particular reference to the agenda of the UN General Assembly's First Committee, the Conference on Disarmament and International Conventions, including the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

In addition, the dialogue reviewed recent trends in Multilateral Export Control Regimes (MECRs) and assessed the implications of Emerging Technologies on global security. The avenues for enhanced cooperation in the domain of Science Diplomacy were explored as well.

The two sides agreed to hold the sixth round of the dialogue in Brussels in 2026.

During his visit to Pakistan, the EU Special Envoy met the foreign secretary and attended roundtable discussion at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad.

The Pakistan–EU Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament is an integral part of the broader strategic engagement between Pakistan and the European Union, which has been institutionalised since 2012.

Pakistan attaches high importance to this regular mechanism of dialogue, recognising it as a vital platform for constructive engagement on global and regional security as well as on disarmament and non-proliferation issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pak EU ties Pakistan–European Union dialogue Non Proliferation and Disarmament

Comments

200 characters

Fifth round of Pakistan–European Union dialogue held

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt plans foreclosure laws to boost housing finance

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

Rs77 per litre PL on furnace oil likely

PD uncertain on power tariff changes from July 1

Sales tax on services cut to 8pc: Complete removal of five levies proposed

PRR project: World Bank approves additional $70m credit

KP allocates record Rs547bn under ADP

Anomalies in Finance Bill: FBR forms two committees

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Sindh tags Rs381.8bn for health

Read more stories