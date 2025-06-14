BankIslami won the Best Campaign Award at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2025

Karachi, 13 June, 2025. BankIslamihas won the Jury Award for Best Campaign at the Pakistan Digital Awards (PDA). This was awarded in recognition of the Bank’s purpose-led campaign, Saving Humanity from Riba, which stood out for its bold messaging and strategic commitment to promoting Riba-free banking in Pakistan.

The 360-degree campaign championed accessibility and inclusivity in Islamic finance, reinforcing BankIslami’s commitment to ethical financial practices rooted in faith and integrity. Spanning digital and conventional media platforms, the campaign raised awareness about the core benefits of Islamic banking and invited individuals of all faiths to be part of a system that promotes financial justice for all.

“What may appear as just another marketing campaign to others was the beginning of a movement for BankIslami. Saving Humanity from Riba is not just a slogan, it is a reflection of our mission and a commitment we live by every day,” said Hasan Saeed Akbar, Head of Marketing and Strategy at BankIslami. “Our ambition was to promote ethical finance across Pakistan and move closer to a system free from the injustice of riba,” he added.

