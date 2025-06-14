Babar Azam joins Australian T20 Big Bash League

LAHORE: Former skipper Babar Azam has joined the Australian T20 competition, the Big Bash League (BBL). As per details, BBL franchise Sydney Sixers has pre-signed Babar Azam ahead of the draft, announcing the news via their official social media account.

According to the BBL, the Pakistani and global cricket superstar will make his debut appearance in the tournament during the upcoming 2024–25 season.

Each BBL team is allowed to pre-sign one player before the draft. The Big Bash League is scheduled to be held between December 2025 and January 2026.

