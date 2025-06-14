AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

ATC issues arrest warrants of PTI workers

Fazal Sher Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued arrest warrants for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who did not appear before it in cases registered against them in connection with the November 26 cases.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, marked the attendance of workers who attended the hearing and adjourned the case registered at Aabpara police station until July 15 and Sangjani till July 14. The court expressed annoyance over the accused that failed to appear before the court and issued their arrest warrant. The court directed the police to arrest the accused and produce them before the court.

PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof and Ayesha Khalid appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, another court sent Chinese nationals allegedly involved to jail in a case registered against them in connection with online fraud.

Police have produced eight nationals before judicial magistrate Abbas Shah, after completion of their physical remand.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor told the court that the accused had defrauded hundreds of citizens through online scams. The suspects had established offices in Pakistan to carry out their activities, yet nothing was registered in their own names—indicating an attempt to avoid legal accountability, he further said.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the Chinese nationals.

