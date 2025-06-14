Gold prices track global market’s surge

KARACHI: Gold prices rallied on Friday, reflecting the international bullion market’s significant rise, crossing $3,400 per ounce, traders said.

With a $46 increase, world bullion rates grew to $3,417 per ounce, driving the local gold prices up by Rs4600 per tola and Rs4023 per 10 grams.

The fresh surge pushed the total value of gold to Rs361,500 per tola and Rs310,007 per 10 grams, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices went up by Rs35 to Rs3,780 per tola and Rs30 to Rs3,240 per 10 grams with international market standing at over $36 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

