Pakistan

MQM-PTI ‘alliance’ now clearly stands exposed: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the alliance between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has now been clearly exposed.

He remarked that the same parties which once contested against each other for seats are now seen standing side by side on the assembly floor.

According to Sharjeel Inam Memon, while this alliance may send a new political message, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remains unfazed by it.

Speaking to the media at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner, Sharjeel said the politics of the MQM was evident to all, adding “This party has consistently avoided local government elections because it no longer enjoys public support.”

Sharjeel stated the people of Sindh had always given their mandate to the PPP, adding the PPP had eradicated hooliganism, bodies in sacks, extortion, and the politics of fear from Karachi.

He said the behaviour exhibited by the MQM in the assembly Friday stems from a sense of deprivation, adding the drama staged under the pretext of an attack on Iran has also been exposed.

He said the Sindh Chief Minister began his speech by strongly condemning the cowardly attack on Iran, yet the opposition chose to indulge in negative politics even on such a sensitive occasion.

Sharjeel further said that “while positive politics is the right of everyone, those who consistently engage in negative and disruptive politics should take note: the PPP has never bowed to pressure in the past, does not do so today, and will not yield in the future.”

He said “if the MQM truly cared about the people of Karachi, it would have raised its voice against the federal government over the budget for the K-4 water project. Instead, it chose to remain a silent spectator.”

He also said that those individuals acted like puppets even when it came to the budget for a critical project like the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.

In response to a question about the MQM, Senior Minister Sharjeel said “he does not know where their hardware came from or why it malfunctioned.”

He added that “the Sindh government has launched several development projects in Karachi, and the Jam Sadiq Bridge will be inaugurated either by the end of this month or the beginning of next month.”

