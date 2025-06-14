AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

Opposition rejects Sindh budget

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: The newly presented Sindh budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, with both Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and MQM-Pakistan rejecting it outright, calling it anti-public and discriminatory toward urban Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Muhammad Farooq condemned the budget, labelling it a plan not to eliminate poverty but to eliminate the poor, while talking to reporters outside the assembly building after the budget session.

He said that despite Karachi being the highest tax contributor, it has been ignored once again, with no mega development project included. He accused the Sindh government of imposing taxes on Karachi without providing any civic facilities in return.

He also criticised the federal budget, stating like the Sindh budget, it also failed to reflect public aspirations. He held the PPP, MQM, and PML-N equally responsible for what he described as the continued injustice toward Karachi, citing unresolved issues such as the megacity’s two-decade long water crisis.

According to Farooq, the budget offers no relief to the common man, neglecting vital sectors like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan’s parliamentary leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader, Ali Khurshidi echoed similar sentiments.

Addressing the media, he rejected the budget as a manipulation of numbers passed through a fake numerical majority. He criticised what he called the government’s authoritarian behaviour during the session and accused it of bulldozing opposition proposals, despite earlier commitments during the pre-budget consultations.

Khurshidi said the budget has no relevance to urban Sindh. He questioned whether the PPP-led government considers urban centers like Karachi part of the province at all. He warned that MQM-Pakistan would not allow the assembly to function if the concerns of urban Sindh are ignored. He vowed that all MQM members would participate in the budget debate. He held the Sindh Chief Minister responsible for the province’s deteriorating state, asserting that the assembly is not the PPP’s personal estate.

Both leaders demanded transparency, fair allocation, and genuine relief measures in the budget, urging the government to rethink its approach toward Karachi and its millions of taxpayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government JI Sindh budget MQM pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Opposition rejects Sindh budget

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt plans foreclosure laws to boost housing finance

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

Rs77 per litre PL on furnace oil likely

PD uncertain on power tariff changes from July 1

Sales tax on services cut to 8pc: Complete removal of five levies proposed

PRR project: World Bank approves additional $70m credit

KP allocates record Rs547bn under ADP

Anomalies in Finance Bill: FBR forms two committees

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Sindh tags Rs381.8bn for health

Read more stories