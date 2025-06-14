AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

Azma holds meeting to resolve issues facing journalists

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

LAHORE: An important meeting of the review committee was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Information, Azma Bokhari, to discuss and resolve the issues faced by journalists and to improve the media industry.

During the meeting, several key decisions were made. One of the major decisions was the relaxation of the experience requirement for obtaining a DGPR accreditation card. Now, journalists with at least five consecutive years of experience in journalism will be eligible to receive the DGPR card. Previously, the requirement was 10 years of experience.

It was also informed during the meeting that as of 2025, a total of 2,725 journalists across Punjab have already been issued accreditation cards.

Furthermore, the committee decided to develop a clear and mutually agreed definition of a journalist, aiming to bring transparency to future policy-making processes.

Representatives from Lahore Press Club, CPNE, APNS, PBA, and various journalist organizations participated in the meeting and presented their views on media-related issues. Owners and editors of newspapers assured their full cooperation with the Punjab government in eliminating dummy newspapers.

The review committee expressed appreciation to the DGPR for ensuring timely payments of government advertisements to media organizations.

Minister Azma Bokhari emphasized that media houses must ensure timely payment of salaries to their workers in order to safeguard the welfare of media professionals.

