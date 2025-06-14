Azma holds meeting to resolve issues facing journalists

LAHORE: An important meeting of the review committee was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Information, Azma Bokhari, to discuss and resolve the issues faced by journalists and to improve the media industry.

During the meeting, several key decisions were made. One of the major decisions was the relaxation of the experience requirement for obtaining a DGPR accreditation card. Now, journalists with at least five consecutive years of experience in journalism will be eligible to receive the DGPR card. Previously, the requirement was 10 years of experience.

It was also informed during the meeting that as of 2025, a total of 2,725 journalists across Punjab have already been issued accreditation cards.

Furthermore, the committee decided to develop a clear and mutually agreed definition of a journalist, aiming to bring transparency to future policy-making processes.

Representatives from Lahore Press Club, CPNE, APNS, PBA, and various journalist organizations participated in the meeting and presented their views on media-related issues. Owners and editors of newspapers assured their full cooperation with the Punjab government in eliminating dummy newspapers.

The review committee expressed appreciation to the DGPR for ensuring timely payments of government advertisements to media organizations.

Minister Azma Bokhari emphasized that media houses must ensure timely payment of salaries to their workers in order to safeguard the welfare of media professionals.

