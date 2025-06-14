AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

Punjab Assembly condemns Israel for attacking Iran

Hassan Abbas Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning Israel’s attack on Iran during its session on Friday, which also saw discussions on other key provincial matters. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan reprimanded Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Mansoor Azam over non-participation of members in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee and non-release of funds. Government member Imran Javed demanded that biogas produced from dung should be supplied to local communities, to which the parliamentary secretary pledged support once gas production capacity increases.

The session witnessed a heated exchange between opposition member Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan and treasury member Rana Muhammad Arshad. Furthermore, opposition members chanted slogans demanding the release of PTI’s founder during the session presided over by Speaker Khan. The Speaker warned them, stating, “Don’t mess with me, behave well with me. Whether anyone knows about me or not, Sardar Muhammad Ali knows.” Subsequently, the Speaker criticized Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Mansoor Azam regarding CSR funds and committee member issues, leading to a five-minute adjournment.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique sought permission to present the resolution on the Israeli attack on Iran. The Speaker suspended the rules and approved the resolution. It stated that just as the international community played its role in securing a ceasefire in the Pakistan-India conflict, global institutions must similarly fulfill their responsibility to stop Israeli aggression against Iran and Palestine.

A resolution by government member Mansab Ali Dogar against ineffective poplar tree plantations was also passed unanimously. The resolution declared poplar trees ineffective for the environment, demanding a ban on their plantation and recommending an emergency tree plantation drive in July 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly CSR Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Mansoor Azam

Comments

200 characters

Punjab Assembly condemns Israel for attacking Iran

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt plans foreclosure laws to boost housing finance

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

Rs77 per litre PL on furnace oil likely

PD uncertain on power tariff changes from July 1

Sales tax on services cut to 8pc: Complete removal of five levies proposed

PRR project: World Bank approves additional $70m credit

KP allocates record Rs547bn under ADP

Anomalies in Finance Bill: FBR forms two committees

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Sindh tags Rs381.8bn for health

Read more stories