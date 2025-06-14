Punjab Assembly condemns Israel for attacking Iran

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning Israel’s attack on Iran during its session on Friday, which also saw discussions on other key provincial matters. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan reprimanded Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Mansoor Azam over non-participation of members in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee and non-release of funds. Government member Imran Javed demanded that biogas produced from dung should be supplied to local communities, to which the parliamentary secretary pledged support once gas production capacity increases.

The session witnessed a heated exchange between opposition member Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan and treasury member Rana Muhammad Arshad. Furthermore, opposition members chanted slogans demanding the release of PTI’s founder during the session presided over by Speaker Khan. The Speaker warned them, stating, “Don’t mess with me, behave well with me. Whether anyone knows about me or not, Sardar Muhammad Ali knows.” Subsequently, the Speaker criticized Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Mansoor Azam regarding CSR funds and committee member issues, leading to a five-minute adjournment.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique sought permission to present the resolution on the Israeli attack on Iran. The Speaker suspended the rules and approved the resolution. It stated that just as the international community played its role in securing a ceasefire in the Pakistan-India conflict, global institutions must similarly fulfill their responsibility to stop Israeli aggression against Iran and Palestine.

A resolution by government member Mansab Ali Dogar against ineffective poplar tree plantations was also passed unanimously. The resolution declared poplar trees ineffective for the environment, demanding a ban on their plantation and recommending an emergency tree plantation drive in July 2025.

