AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-06-14

PARTLY FACETIOUS: We in the Subcontinent don’t take preemptive actions

Anjum Ibrahim Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 07:56am

“So the operative word is pre-emptive.”

“What?”

“It’s a good word. It justifies taking an action that does not have merit at the time it is taken.”

“Well, I take asthma medicine to pre-empt an attack. Why are you laughing?”

“In the Land of the Pure, we don’t have the option of preemption.”

“Yes you do, you can pre-empt load shedding by getting a UPS and if you have more cash a generator.”

“And the preemption may not work if load shedding is for more hours than can be accommodated by most UPS’s and running a generator is not cheap. A better preemption would be getting solar panels…”

“No more, net metering is…”

“OK wrong example. Anyway Israel attacked Iran and claimed preemptive action.”

“Wait, let me give you another example. India tried to take preemptive action against Pakistan….”

“Not true. We in the Subcontinent don’t take preemptive actions. India claimed it was taking retaliatory action after accusing Pakistan without any proof of masterminding the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 24 tourists on 21 May.”

“And we retaliated against their how can I say this, unprovoked and unsubstantiated retaliation.”

“Right and we in the Sub-Continent always retaliate never pre-empt even if the retaliation is not substantiated by proof. Now, if India had launched an attack against us before the Pahalgam incident…”

“That would have been stupid.”

“Well, there is a difference – India and Pakistan are nuclear powers with formidable air power and defence systems. No one other than Israel has the air power to carry out mass killing in the neighbourhood– Hamas doesn’t, Mehmud Abbas doesn’t in the West Bank with Israeli settlers taking over land, Hezbollah doesn’t, Syria doesn’t…”

“Houthis…”

“Indeed.”

“So we in the subcontinent say tomato the English way and the Israelis say it the American way - tomaito.”

“So we have to convince the world to cite potato?”

“Sorry?”

“Isn’t potato pronounced the same way in all English speaking countries?”

“Don’t know, don’t care, as neither Israel nor Iran are English speaking countries. And I bet you if you are an Israeli you would pronounce potato with a harsh t while an Iranian would use the soft t.”

“Retaliation or preemption doesn’t matter, my friend – people die, the arms industry makes cash and….”

“That’s the way the cookie is crumbling in our increasingly imperfect world today.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS Pahalgam terror attack

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: We in the Subcontinent don’t take preemptive actions

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt plans foreclosure laws to boost housing finance

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

Rs77 per litre PL on furnace oil likely

PD uncertain on power tariff changes from July 1

Sales tax on services cut to 8pc: Complete removal of five levies proposed

PRR project: World Bank approves additional $70m credit

KP allocates record Rs547bn under ADP

Anomalies in Finance Bill: FBR forms two committees

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Sindh tags Rs381.8bn for health

Read more stories