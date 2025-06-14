AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
CPHL 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.47%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-5.43%)
HUBC 136.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.51%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.09%)
OGDC 208.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.5%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.85%)
PIBTL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.73%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.9%)
PPL 167.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.28%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.94%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
SEARL 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.29%)
SSGC 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,037 Decreased By -207.6 (-1.57%)
BR30 37,726 Decreased By -745.3 (-1.94%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-06-14

‘Gulf wealth, US power, and the ME reset’

Qamar Bashir Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Wednesday, Thursday and yesterday. I would like to conclude my argument by saying, among other things, that the partnership between President Trump and the Gulf leaders — particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — is not about fleeting gestures or transactional politics.

It is about long-term architecture — of peace, of prosperity, and of power sharing. As the tectonic plates of global influence continue to shift, one thing is certain: the Gulf has arrived — not merely through the power of petro dollars, but by the sheer force of merit, strategic foresight, and visionary leadership.

The prosperity of the GCC is no longer defined by passive wealth accumulation, but by the intelligent reassignment of resources — where idle capital is transformed into active investment across continents. They are acquiring foreign assets, attracting global minds, and integrating world-class expertise to exponentially grow their economic footprint.

Recognizing that true and lasting prosperity lies in empowering their own people, GCC nations are investing billions to build human capital — sending their youth to top global institutions, creating ecosystems of entrepreneurship, and opening channels of trade and innovation.

By aligning emerging technologies with national ambitions and training their citizens to lead in these domains, the Gulf states are not only securing their place at the forefront of global progress but are reshaping the narrative of power, productivity, and purposeful development for the 21st century.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Donald Trump US Middle East gulf states Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman MBS

Comments

200 characters

‘Gulf wealth, US power, and the ME reset’

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt plans foreclosure laws to boost housing finance

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

Rs77 per litre PL on furnace oil likely

PD uncertain on power tariff changes from July 1

Sales tax on services cut to 8pc: Complete removal of five levies proposed

PRR project: World Bank approves additional $70m credit

KP allocates record Rs547bn under ADP

Anomalies in Finance Bill: FBR forms two committees

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

Sindh tags Rs381.8bn for health

Read more stories