‘Gulf wealth, US power, and the ME reset’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Wednesday, Thursday and yesterday. I would like to conclude my argument by saying, among other things, that the partnership between President Trump and the Gulf leaders — particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — is not about fleeting gestures or transactional politics.

It is about long-term architecture — of peace, of prosperity, and of power sharing. As the tectonic plates of global influence continue to shift, one thing is certain: the Gulf has arrived — not merely through the power of petro dollars, but by the sheer force of merit, strategic foresight, and visionary leadership.

The prosperity of the GCC is no longer defined by passive wealth accumulation, but by the intelligent reassignment of resources — where idle capital is transformed into active investment across continents. They are acquiring foreign assets, attracting global minds, and integrating world-class expertise to exponentially grow their economic footprint.

Recognizing that true and lasting prosperity lies in empowering their own people, GCC nations are investing billions to build human capital — sending their youth to top global institutions, creating ecosystems of entrepreneurship, and opening channels of trade and innovation.

By aligning emerging technologies with national ambitions and training their citizens to lead in these domains, the Gulf states are not only securing their place at the forefront of global progress but are reshaping the narrative of power, productivity, and purposeful development for the 21st century.

