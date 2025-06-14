AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

Sindh: Education allocated Rs613bn

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has allocated Rs 613.36 billion for the education sector in its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to the budget document, the total education budget includes Rs 524.32 billion for service delivery and Rs. 89.04 billion for development.

The School Education Department will receive funding, including Rs 13.5 billion for the Sindh Education Foundation, Rs 2.5 billion for grants to Deeni Madaris, Rs 1.4 billion for school scholarship programs and Rs 975 million for the NJV School Endowment Fund via Akhuwat Foundation

In the College Education Department, Rs 2 billion has been earmarked for scholarships, while Rs 500 million will fund scholarships for students seeking higher studies abroad.

The Universities & Boards Department will receive Rs 2 billion to cover exam and registration fees for intermediate students (Classes XI to XII), along with Rs 1.2 billion for the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi. Another Rs 1 billion has been allocated for the establishment of a vocational training centre.

The University of Karachi will receive Rs 3.5 billion, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Rs 3.4 billion, NED University Karachi Rs. 2.5 billion, Mehran University, Jamshoro Rs 2.1 billion, IBA University, Sukkur Rs 1.9 billion, Quaid-e-Awam University and Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi will received allocations between Rs 1.6 billion and Rs 1.2 billion, respectively.

government of Sindh Education budget Sindh Education Foundation Budget 2025 26 Budget FY26

