Iran confirms missiles fired at Israel: state TV

AFP Published June 13, 2025

TEHRAN: Iranian state television said the country’s forces launched “missile attacks” at Israel on Friday, in response to a wave of Israeli attacks on its territory.

Smoke billows over Tel Aviv after Iran fires missiles: AFP journalist

The announcement of the “start of Iranian missile attacks” on state TV, confirming earlier reports, came shortly after a televised speech by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in which he promised that “the Islamic Republic will prevail over the Zionist regime”.

