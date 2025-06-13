Trump: Israel attack on Iran ‘excellent,’ more to come

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday said the Israeli attack on Iran has been “excellent” and warned there was much more to come, according to an interview with ABC News.

Israel hits Iran nuclear and missile facilities, appears to block retaliation

“I think it’s been excellent. We gave them a chance and they didn’t take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you’re going to get hit. And there’s more to come. A lot more,” Trump was quoted as saying by an ABC reporter on X.