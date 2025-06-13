Germany’s Merz says Netanyahu informed him of attack on Iran

BERLIN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about Israel’s attack on Iran in a phone call on Friday morning, Merz said in a statement.

Israel has a right to defend itself and Iran should not develop nuclear weapons, the statement said, but Merz called on both sides to refrain from escalation.

Israel launched strikes against Iran on Friday, saying it targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders during the start of an operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Merz said Germany was coordinating closely with partners, particularly the United States, Britain and France.

“We call on both sides to refrain from steps that could lead to further escalation and destabilize the entire region,” Merz said.

Israel hits Iran nuclear and missile facilities, appears to block retaliation

Merz convened a security cabinet meeting, which agreed to take all necessary precautions to protect German citizens in Israel, Iran and the region, and to increase the protection of Jewish and Israeli facilities, the statement said.

Merz said Germany has expressed concern about Iran’s advanced nuclear weapons programme for many years and that Iran continues to fail to fulfill its obligations to disclose its work on enriching nuclear-capable material.