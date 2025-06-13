Pakistan, Israeli and Egyptian dollar bonds slide after Israeli strikes on Iran

LONDON: Long-dated dollar bonds for Pakistan, Israel and Egypt slipped on Friday, and Israel’s shekel tumbled, after Israeli air strikes in Iran.

Pakistan’s 2031 bond fell just over 1 cent to be bid at 78.61 cents.

The shekel was 2% weaker by 0713 GMT standing at 3.63 to the dollar after touching 6.793 in overnight trade, its softest in seven weeks.

Israel’s bond maturing in 2140 shed 1.45 cents, to be bid at 65.61 cents on the dollar, while Egypt’s 2049 bond fell nearly 2 cents to be bid at 77.36.

Israel launched widescale strikes against Iran on Friday, the start of a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon. Iran had launched about 100 drones towards Israeli territory in retaliation, which Israel is working to intercept.