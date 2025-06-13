Trump says he is hoping Iran gets back to negotiating table after Israel attack, Fox News reports

US President Donald Trump said that Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and that the United States was hoping to get back to the negotiating table, in an interview with a Fox News following the start of Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories

“Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back,” Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin quoted Trump as saying in a post on X.