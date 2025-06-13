AIRLINK 152.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.77%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.59%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.4%)
CPHL 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.94%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
FLYNG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-4.5%)
HUBC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.95%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.01%)
MLCF 82.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.91%)
OGDC 210.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.68%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.8%)
PIAHCLA 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.17%)
PIBTL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
PPL 168.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.53%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.9%)
PTC 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2%)
SEARL 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.8%)
SSGC 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
SYM 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TRG 63.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.25%)
BR100 13,085 Decreased By -160.2 (-1.21%)
BR30 37,906 Decreased By -565.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 122,649 Decreased By -1444.1 (-1.16%)
KSE30 37,122 Decreased By -415.1 (-1.11%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says he is hoping Iran gets back to negotiating table after Israel attack, Fox News reports

Reuters Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 12:04pm

US President Donald Trump said that Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and that the United States was hoping to get back to the negotiating table, in an interview with a Fox News following the start of Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories

“Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back,” Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin quoted Trump as saying in a post on X.

United States Iran US President Donald Trump Israeli attack Iran nuclear programme Iran and Saudi Arabia Iran's military and nuclear sites

Comments

200 characters

Trump says he is hoping Iran gets back to negotiating table after Israel attack, Fox News reports

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

PM Shehbaz condemns ‘unprovoked’ attack on Iran by Israel

Israel’s attack on Iran: Pakistan says airspace operating as per routine

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat; all passengers off plane

Bilal Kayani assumes charge as Minister of State for Finance

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Qatar Airways cancels flights to Iran, Iraq after Israel strikes

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Read more stories