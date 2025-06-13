AIRLINK 152.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.77%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.59%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.4%)
CPHL 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.94%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
FLYNG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-4.5%)
HUBC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.95%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.01%)
MLCF 82.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.91%)
OGDC 210.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.68%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.8%)
PIAHCLA 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.17%)
PIBTL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
PPL 168.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.53%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.9%)
PTC 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2%)
SEARL 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.8%)
SSGC 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
SYM 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TRG 63.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.25%)
BR100 13,085 Decreased By -160.2 (-1.21%)
BR30 37,906 Decreased By -565.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 122,649 Decreased By -1444.1 (-1.16%)
KSE30 37,122 Decreased By -415.1 (-1.11%)
Markets

Palm rises on crude and rival oils; set for first weekly loss in five

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 11:45am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures traded higher on Friday, tracking soaring crude oil prices and rival edible oils in Dalian and Chicago amid geopolitical concerns, but the market was headed to snap a four-week streak of gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 76 ringgit, or 1.98%, to 3,915 ringgit ($921.50) a metric ton by the midday break.

The contract has lost slightly 0.05% so far this week.

“Today’s market is reacting towards Israel’s bombing of Iran, resulting in the rise of crude oil,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Oil prices surged more than 9% on Friday, hitting an almost five-month high after Israel struck Iran, dramatically escalating tensions in the Middle East and raising worries about disrupted oil supplies.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.12%.

Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 1.43%. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil higher on bargain buying

India’s palm oil imports in May rose about 84% month-on-month to 592,888 metric tons, a trade body said on Thursday.

Malaysian ringgit, the palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.75% against the US dollar, making the contract more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.

Palm oil may break resistance at 3,927 ringgit per ton and rise toward the 3,962-3,998 ringgit range.

