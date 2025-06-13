Tesla upgrades its Model S and X cars in US, raises prices by $5,000

Tesla said on Thursday it upgraded its Model S and Model X cars in the US and raised their prices by $5,000, according to the electric vehicle maker’s post on X and its website.

Prices were hiked for all configurations of the two models by $5,000, Tesla’s website showed.

The all-wheel drive version of Model X costs $89,990, while its plaid variant is priced at $104,990.

The model S all-wheel drive now costs $84,990 and its plaid variant is $99,990.