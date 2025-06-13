British PM Starmer calls for ‘return to diplomacy’ after Israel strikes on Iran

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Friday on all parties to take a step back and de-escalate, after Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear sites.

“The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region,” he said in a statement.

Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories

“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”