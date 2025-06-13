AIRLINK 152.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.77%)
Hamas says Israel Iran strikes could ‘destabilise region’

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2025 11:06am
Photo: AFP

DOHA: Palestinian group Hamas on Friday condemned a wave of Israeli strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear facilities, warning they could “destabilise the region”.

“This aggression constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the region,” said the Iran-backed militant group, whose October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories

“Today, Iran is paying the price for its steadfast stance in support of Palestine and its resistance,” it added.

