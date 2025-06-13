AIRLINK 152.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.77%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.59%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.4%)
CPHL 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.94%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
FLYNG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-4.5%)
HUBC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.95%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.01%)
MLCF 82.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.91%)
OGDC 210.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.68%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.8%)
PIAHCLA 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.17%)
PIBTL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
PPL 168.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.53%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.9%)
PTC 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2%)
SEARL 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.8%)
SSGC 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
SYM 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TRG 63.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.25%)
BR100 13,085 Decreased By -160.2 (-1.21%)
BR30 37,906 Decreased By -565.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 122,649 Decreased By -1444.1 (-1.16%)
KSE30 37,122 Decreased By -415.1 (-1.11%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, New Zealand dollars tumble as Israel’s strike on Iran hammers global risk

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 10:48am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars tumbled on Friday as Israel’s strike on Iran hammered global stocks and drove investors into safe-haven assets, with domestic bond yields diving to over a month lows.

The commodity-sensitive currencies often track global risk sentiment and tend to take a hit when equity markets slide.

The Aussie plunged 0.9% to $0.6474, having risen 0.5% overnight to as high as $0.6534.

It was already showing signs of fatigue as the currency has been unable to break a key resistance level of $0.6550 overnight even as the greenback slid due to another round of soft data.

Australia, New Zealand dollars slip after US and China agree trade framework

For the week, it is down 0.3%.

The kiwi dollar dropped 1% to $0.6011.

It gained gaining 0.7% overnight, hitting a high of $0.6071.

Support comes in around $0.5990, while resistance is at the multi-month top of $0.6080.

For the week, it is down 0.1%. Israel said early on Friday that it struck Iran.

Oil prices jumped over 6%, Wall Street futures dropped over 1%, while safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc rose.

Local bonds also rallied. Australia’s ten-year government bond yields slid 11 basis points to 4.133%, the lowest since May 1, while New Zealand’s ten-year government bond yields dived 8 bps to a six-week low of 4.529%.

Sean Callow, a senior analyst at ITC Markets, said the trend for the Aussie is still up given the pressure on the US dollar from a sluggish US economy and investor unease over the US policy outlook.

“Investors are likely to expect that Israel’s strikes will be contained to a relatively short period, not something that will dictate market direction multi-week,” he said.

Overnight, another round of weak US data - higher weekly jobless claims and soft producer prices - meant markets have now fully priced in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve by September.

That pushed the US dollar to its lowest since early 2022, although it did rebound a little on Friday.

Down Under, swaps imply around an 80% chance the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut rates by a quarter point to 3.60% at its next meeting on July 8, and move to 3.10% by year-end.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, New Zealand dollars tumble as Israel’s strike on Iran hammers global risk

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

PM Shehbaz condemns ‘unprovoked’ attack on Iran by Israel

Israel’s attack on Iran: Pakistan says airspace operating as per routine

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat; all passengers off plane

Bilal Kayani assumes charge as Minister of State for Finance

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Qatar Airways cancels flights to Iran, Iraq after Israel strikes

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Read more stories