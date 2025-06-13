Wimbledon increases winners’ prize to $4.07M

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, organizers of The Wimbledon Championships, announced Thursday that prize money for the players will increase seven percent in 2025 and reach a record $72.59 million – twice the amount from a decade ago.

Both the women’s and men’s single champions will earn $4.07 million, an 11.1 percent increase from a year ago. Opening round losers will take home nearly $90,000, a 10 percent jump from 2024.

“This year’s round-by-round breakdown shows our focus on both the early and late rounds of the draw, rewarding the successes of our champions, but also continuing to support the lower-ranked players,” said Deborah Levans, chairwoman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The tournament gets underway on June 30 and concludes on July 13 in London.

Reigning French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will be attempting to defend his Wimbledon title, while Barbora Krejcikova returned from injury last month and will try to recapture her magical run of 2024.

In other news from Wimbledon, officials announced that line judges will be replaced by electronic line judging for the first time in the Grand Slam event.

Moreover, the singles finals will begin at 11 a.m. ET on July 12 (women’s) and July 13 (men’s), two hours later than in previous years.