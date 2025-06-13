AIRLINK 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.31%)
CPHL 85.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.16%)
FCCL 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.07%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-6.05%)
HUBC 137.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.66%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.19%)
OGDC 209.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.44%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
PIAHCLA 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.09%)
POWER 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.99%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.55%)
PTC 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2%)
SEARL 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.85%)
SSGC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.6%)
SYM 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.6%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.23%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.53%)
BR100 13,027 Decreased By -218 (-1.65%)
BR30 37,710 Decreased By -761.2 (-1.98%)
KSE100 122,219 Decreased By -1873.9 (-1.51%)
KSE30 36,954 Decreased By -582.4 (-1.55%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 08:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: Airlines cleared out of the airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq early on Friday after Israel launched attacks on targets in Iran, Flightradar24 data showed, with carriers scrambling to divert and cancel flights to keep passengers and crew safe.

Proliferating conflict zones around the world are becoming an increasing burden on airline operations and profitability, and more of a safety concern.

Six commercial aircraft have been shot down unintentionally and three nearly missed since 2001, according to aviation risk consultancy Osprey Flight Solutions.

Israel on Friday said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories

Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice, and Israel’s air defence units stood at high alert for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.

Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines said it had suspended flights to and from Israel. Iranian airspace has been closed until further notice, state media reported.

As reports of strikes on Iran emerged, a number of commercial flights by airlines including Dubai’s Emirates, Lufthansa and Air India were flying over Iran.

Emirates, Lufthansa and Air India did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Iraq early on Friday closed its airspace and suspended all traffic at its airports, Iraqi state media reported.

Eastern Iraq near the border with Iran contains one of the world’s busiest air corridors, with dozens of flights crossing between Europe and the Gulf, many on routes from Asia to Europe, at any one moment.

Flights steadily diverted over Central Asia or Saudi Arabia, flight tracking data showed. “The situation is still emerging - operators should use a high degree of caution in the region at this time,” according to Safe Airspace, a website run by OPSGROUP, a membership-based organisation that shares flight risk information.

Several flights due to land in Dubai were diverted early on Friday. An Emirates flight from Manchester to Dubai was diverted to Istanbul and a flydubai flight from Belgrade diverted to Yerevan, Armenia.

Budget carrier flydubai said it had suspended flights to Amman, Beirut, Damascus, Iran and Israel and a number of other flights had been cancelled, rerouted or returned to their departure airports.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Middle East since October 2023 led to commercial aviation sharing the skies with short-notice barrages of drones and missiles across major flight paths – some of which were reportedly close enough to be seen by pilots and passengers.

Last year, planes were shot down by weaponry in Kazakhstan and in Sudan. These incidents followed the high-profile downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 and of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 en route from Tehran in 2020.

Saudi Arabia airlines Israeli attack Iran nuclear programme Flightradar24 Israel attack on Iran Israel strikes on Iran Iranian security source airlines divert flights airspace closed OPSGROUP

Comments

200 characters

After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories