World reacts to Israeli strike on Iran over nuclear activity

Israel launched strikes on Iran on Friday, targeting nuclear facilities, missile factories and military commanders, and Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country’s main uranium enrichment facility.

Calling it a “decisive moment in Israel’s history”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was also targeting Iranian nuclear scientists in an operation that would continue for days.

Iran, which vowed to retaliate, has long maintained that its nuclear-related activity is for peaceful purposes. Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Tehran.

Here are some reactions from top officials and governments around the world:

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

“The Zionist regime has committed a crime in our dear country today at dawn with its satanic, bloodstained hands.”

“That regime should anticipate a severe punishment. By God’s grace, the powerful arm of the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces won’t let them go unpunished.” “With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”

US Secretary of state Marco Rubio

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”

UK prime minister Keir Starmer

“The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region. “Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong

“Australia is alarmed by the escalation between Israel and Iran. This risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile. We call on all parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further exacerbate tensions.

“We all understand the threat of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program represents a threat to international peace and security, and we urge the parties to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy.”

New Zealand prime minister Christopher Luxon

“It’s a really unwelcome development in the Middle East. The risk of miscalculation is high. That region does not need any more military action, and risk associated with that.”

Japan foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya

“Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, including talks between the United States and Iran, to achieve a peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, the use of military force is deeply regrettable. “The government strongly condemns this action, which escalates the situation.”

Spokesperson for un secretary-general Antonio Guterres

“The Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East. He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran’s nuclear programme are underway.

“The Secretary-General asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford.”

Oman, which is mediating Iran-US nuclear talks

“Oman considers this act a dangerous, reckless escalation, representing a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, the principles of international law. Such aggressive, persistent behavior is unacceptable and further destabilizes the regional peace and security.”

“The Sultanate of Oman holds Israel responsible for this escalation and its consequences, and calls upon the international community to adopt a firm and unequivocal stance to halt this dangerous course of action.”

Indonesia’s foreign ministry

“Indonesia strongly condemns Israel’s attack on Iran.” “The attack risks exacerbating existing regional tensions and could potentially trigger a broader conflict. All parties must exercise the utmost restraint and avoid any actions that might escalate tensions or cause further instability.”

Saudi Arabia

“Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms.”