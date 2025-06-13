AIRLINK 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.31%)
CPHL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.26%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.45%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-6.05%)
HUBC 137.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.47%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 82.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
OGDC 209.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
POWER 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.99%)
PPL 167.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.22%)
PRL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.55%)
PTC 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
SEARL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-3.11%)
SSGC 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TRG 63.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.14%)
WAVESAPP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.53%)
BR100 13,027 Decreased By -218 (-1.65%)
BR30 37,710 Decreased By -761.2 (-1.98%)
KSE100 122,221 Decreased By -1872.6 (-1.51%)
KSE30 36,979 Decreased By -557.6 (-1.49%)
Jun 13, 2025
Markets

Stocks slide, oil and gold jump after Israel strikes Iran

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 07:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Stocks dived in early Asian trade on Friday, led by a selloff in U.S. futures, while oil prices jumped after Israel conducted a military strike on Iran, sending investors scurrying to safe havens such as gold and the Swiss franc.

The Israeli attack raises the risk of a fresh escalation in tensions in the Middle East, a major oil producing region, and comes at a time of heightened pressure on the global economy and financial markets from U.S. President Donald Trump’s shakeup of trade policies.

Market reaction was swift, with U.S. S&P E-mini futures slumping 1.5% as of 0055 GMT and Nasdaq futures skidding 1.7%.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.4% and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 1.2%.

Brent crude jumped more than 6% to $73.56 per barrel. Gold climbed 1% to about $3,419 per ounce.

Israel said it was declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of a missile and drone strike by Tehran, after what it called a “preemptive strike” over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Explosions were heard northeast of Iran’s capital Tehran early on Friday, the state-run Nour News said.

Two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said Israel had begun carrying out strikes on Iran and there was no U.S. assistance or involvement in the operation.

CNN reported that Trump was convening a cabinet meeting.

“Traders are scurrying for safety as reports of a strike on Iran cross the wires,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

“But details on the scale and magnitude of the attack remain scarce and moves have been relatively limited thus far.”

Stocks offer restrained response to US-China trade framework

Tensions had been building as Trump’s efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran appear to be deadlocked. U.S. and Iranian officials were scheduled to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran’s escalating uranium enrichment programme in Oman on Sunday, according to officials from both countries and their Omani mediators.

The Swiss franc gained about 0.4% to 0.8072 per U.S. dollar, and fellow safe haven the yen appreciated 0.3% to 143.06 per dollar.

The euro eased 0.3% to $1.1553, giving back a little of its 0.9% overnight jump.

Stocks slide, oil and gold jump after Israel strikes Iran

