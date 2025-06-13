AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.07%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.92%)
CPHL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-3.03%)
FCCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.24%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
FLYNG 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-5.71%)
HUBC 137.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.47%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 82.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.08%)
OGDC 209.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.92%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.97%)
POWER 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.06%)
PPL 167.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.84%)
PRL 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.14%)
PTC 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.76%)
SEARL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.58%)
SSGC 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.3%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.65%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.82%)
BR100 13,033 Decreased By -212 (-1.6%)
BR30 37,770 Decreased By -701.4 (-1.82%)
KSE100 122,095 Decreased By -1997.7 (-1.61%)
KSE30 36,937 Decreased By -599.8 (-1.6%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar and other safe havens rise as Israel strikes Iran

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 07:15am

The US dollar rallied alongside the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, with currency markets abruptly reversing direction on news Israel had launched strikes on Iran.

Israel has begun carrying out strikes on Iran, two US officials told Reuters, adding that there was no U.S. assistance or involvement in the operation.

Another report suggested that explosions were heard northeast of Iran’s capital Tehran.

An index that measures the dollar against six other currencies gained 0.4%, and was last at 98.07, in early Asia trading.

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.35% to 143 per dollar , while the Swiss franc tumbled 0.39% to 0.807 per dollar.

US dollar sinks as inflation cools

Risk-sensitive Asian currencies such as the Aussie dollar and the New Zealand dollar weakened 0.9% each.

Earlier in the week, the dollar index hit multi-year lows as investors were not impressed by a US-China trade truce, while cooler-than-expected inflation data fuelled expectations of more aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar is on track for weekly declines against the yen, the Swiss franc and the euro.

Crude prices , jumped more than $4 on the news as investors priced in potential supply disruptions from the oil-rich region, while gold prices climbed 0.8% to their strongest since early May.

Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index yuan vs dollar

Comments

200 characters

Dollar and other safe havens rise as Israel strikes Iran

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories