Iran says ‘friendly country’ has warned it of possible impending Israeli attack: UN nuclear watchdog says Iran in breach of obligations

VIENNA/DUBAI: The UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations on Thursday and Tehran announced counter-measures, as an Iranian official said a “friendly country” had warned it of a potential Israeli attack.

US and Iranian officials will hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran’s accelerating uranium enrichment programme in Oman on Sunday, the Omani foreign minister said on Thursday.

The Iranian official said a “friendly” country had alerted Tehran to a potential strike on its nuclear sites by Israel.

Iranian state media reported that Iran’s military had begun drills earlier than planned to focus on “enemy movements”.

Iranian retaliation for any Israeli attack will be “more forceful and destructive” than in the past, Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami told state media.

Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel last year after Israeli forces bombed Tehran’s consulate in Damascus. Israel replied with missile strikes in Iran and Syria - the first such direct attacks between the region’s most entrenched enemies.

Security in the Middle East has already been destabilised by spillover effects of the Gaza war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Trump has threatened to bomb Iran if the nuclear talks do not progress, and has said he has become less confident that Tehran will agree to stop enriching uranium. The Islamic Republic wants a lifting of US sanctions imposed on it since 2018.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that even if the country’s nuclear facilities were destroyed by bombs they would be rebuilt, state media reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s policy-making Board of Governors declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, raising the prospect of reporting it to the UN Security Council.

The step is the culmination of stand-offs between the IAEA and Iran since Trump pulled the US out of a nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers in 2018 during his first term, after which that accord unravelled.

An IAEA official said Iran had responded by informing the UN watchdog that it plans to open a third uranium enrichment plant.

After the IAEA decision, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Tehran’s actions undermined the global Non-Proliferation Treaty and posed an imminent threat to regional and international security and stability.

Iran is a signatory to the NPT. Israel is not and is believed to have the Middle East’s sole nuclear arsenal.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Mossad head David Barnea will go to Oman to meet US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff before the US-Iran talks in another attempt to clarify Israel’s position, Israeli media reported.

Speaking after meeting European foreign ministers in Rome, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the EU’s concerns with Iran go beyond the nuclear issue, and include its support for Russia and the detention of EU citizens in Iran.

MARKET REACTION

Oil prices initially rose after Trump’s announcement but later eased. Shares in European airlines, travel companies and hotel chains were among the biggest fallers in morning trade as investors worried the tensions would knock demand.

“Clearly it is Iran that is at the centre of this and the possibility that you see a strike from the US or Israel,” said Paul McNamara, a director of emerging market debt for investment firm GAM. “There is a lot of scope for things to get a whole lot worse if we do see a military strike and a sustained attack.”

Foreign energy companies were continuing operations as usual, a senior Iraqi official overseeing operations in southern oilfields told Reuters.

The Dubai-based Emirates airline said it had made no changes to operations, but was monitoring the situation.

Iran’s response to the IAEA resolution was among several countermeasures being taken, Iranian state TV said.

The IAEA official said Tehran had given no further details on the planned new enrichment site, such as its location to enable monitoring by UN nuclear inspectors.