Entry of fresh weather system: Relief against heatwave likely this weekend

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that a westerly wave has prevailed over the upper parts of Pakistan, leading to the minimum temperature in the city to 31 degrees Celsius and the maximum to 45 degrees Celsius. The humidity level in the air was recorded above 13%.

On Thursday, hot and dry weather is predicted in most districts of the province. However, partly cloudy weather is expected with light rain in the upper plains of Pakistan.

Temperatures were felt as high as 50 degrees Celsius with the heat intensity peaking at a scorching 60C in Lahore, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday. The department warned that the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist for another 24 hours with temperatures potentially rising by another 7C.

The city’s actual temperature climbed to 44C while heat intensity was reported at 47C. Officials indicated that the felt temperature reached up to 50C, with intensity levels peaking at 60C. They have attributed the extreme weather to a prolonged dry spell between May and June.

The department stated that the heatwave is likely to persist for the next 24 hours with the possibility of temperatures increasing by another 7C. However, relief may be expected with a weather system anticipated to enter Lahore on June 14, potentially bringing down the temperature. After days of intense heat and dry conditions, Lahorites can expect some relief as rain is expected this weekend.

The Met department issued a forecast indicating a 30 percent chance of rain, windstorms, or thunderstorms on Saturday. This weather pattern is expected to bring cooler temperatures and some respite from the ongoing heatwave.

A spokesperson from the department explained that shallow westerly trough approaching northern parts of country will trigger isolated rain showers and dust storms in areas including upper KP, South Punjab, the Pothohar plateau, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The residents are advised to stay alert for possible wind gusts and sudden weather changes as thunderstorms develop. The Met department also urged people to take precautions during the ongoing heatwave including avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours and staying well-hydrated.

