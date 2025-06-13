Punjab Unwanted Cooperative Societies (Repeal, Reorganization) Bill passed

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed the Punjab Unwanted Cooperative Societies (Repeal and Reorganization) Bill, 2025, presented by Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Bherth.

The Punjab Assembly session began one hour and 48 minutes late under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. During the session, Hina Arshad Warraich, the newly elected member of the provincial assembly from PP-52 in the recent by-election in Sialkot, took the oath of membership. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan administered the oath to Hina Arshad Warraich.

During the session, Parliamentary Secretary Sultan Tariq Bajwa answered questions regarding the Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering Department. In response to a question, the parliamentary secretary stated that due to road damage, traffic problems and accidents have become common on Sheikhupura Road in Faisalabad.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan remarked that urban development design maps have been prepared across Punjab, and societies have been established accordingly. Government member Amjad Ali Javed pointed out that there is no electricity supply in Toba Tek Singh Housing Colony No. 3, to which the speaker responded that if there is no electricity in the colony, the residents must be managing somehow, and a solution should be found.

In reply, the parliamentary secretary stated that if the department receives two billion rupees in funds, the issue in the area will be resolved. Regarding the water treatment plant installed in 2022-23, 25 million rupees were spent on it, but it remains non-operational due to the lack of electricity. Talks are ongoing with WAPDA, and he will provide updates on when electricity will be restored.

He further stated that the government is committed to provide sewerage facilities in villages where they are currently lacking at the earliest.

Government member Amjad Ali Javed stated that presenting bills in the Assembly in any language other than Urdu is a violation of Pakistan's Constitution. The Speaker had ruled that no bill would be presented without an Urdu version, and the responsibility for this would lie with the department, not the Secretariat. In response, Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Bherth assured the House that in the future, whenever an agenda is presented, an Urdu version would also be included.

Newly elected Punjab Assembly member Hina Arshad, in her first speech after taking the oath, said that this was not just her victory but the entire party's election, and she expressed gratitude to Maryam Nawaz for allowing her to contest. She stated that she defeated her opponent by a lead of 38,000 votes on the platform of PML-N. Addressing those who raise slogans about Form 47, she challenged them to first demonstrate their own performance. Instead of mere talk, they must now prove themselves through actions, just as Maryam Nawaz has done by delivering results rather than empty rhetoric.

Speaking on a point of order, PPP member Mumtaz Ali Chang challenged PTI's Sajjad Ahmed to resign and contest elections from Sadiqabad, declaring, "If I lie or make false allegations, may I be cursed; otherwise, may the liar be cursed." He announced his own resignation and demanded that PTI member Sajjad Ahmed also resign, saying, "If my party has done good work, it will win; otherwise, he will win." He reminded that PTI had previously lost a by-election by 30,000 votes and asserted, "I am not a thief of flour, sugar, or diesel." He further stated that when Asif Ali Zardari and his sister were in jail, no one spoke up, but now he would not remain silent. He criticized PTI leaders for commenting on others while their own leader has been in jail for a year. He dared PTI to face him in the electoral field, questioning whether PPP or PTI would win in Sadiqabad. He also accused corrupt police officers of being "black sheep" who wear uniforms while betraying their duty, vowing to respond forcefully if PTI members attacked PPP's leadership.

Panel of Chairman Chairman Samiullah Khan intervened, noting that Sajjad Ahmed was not present in the House and therefore Mumtaz Chang should refrain from addressing remarks toward him.

In the Punjab Assembly, chaos erupted over the resolution presented by government member Naeem Safdar Ansari regarding cleanliness on Eid-ul-Adha. Opposition members stood on their chairs and began shouting loudly. Panel of Chairman Samiullah Khan stated that when the "Clean Punjab" resolution was passed, no one had opposed it at the time. Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman remarked that the opposition did not stand up when it was time, and now they could satisfy their desire by holding a vote.

In response, opposition member Rana Aftab argued that the assembly proceedings should not be bulldozed, claiming that their protest during the resolution was ignored. Subsequently, the resolution presented by government member Naeem Safdar Ansari was approved by a majority vote.

The text of the resolution mentioned that, for the first time in Punjab, coordinated planning ensured the removal of waste and filth from the city during Eid-ul-Adha. Immediate action was taken on public complaints regarding cleanliness during Eid-ul-Adha, with the police, district administration, Rescue 1122, the health department, and other departments working together to demonstrate professional efficiency. The government's excellent policies provided the public with a better environment. The resolution demanded that Maryam Nawaz's "Clean Punjab Program" set an example of cleanliness in the city, and citizens want this policy to continue.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to provide education, public health, and other facilities for the children of 71 members of the press gallery. Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bukhari presented the resolution, which had been forwarded by the Speaker's Office. The text of the resolution called for health facilities, special grants for bereavement and marriage, and educational scholarships to be provided to the 71 members of the Press Gallery Committee. It also demanded the formulation of a comprehensive policy, rules, and legislation to ensure annual special grants for the Press Gallery Committee.

During the Punjab Assembly session, Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar stated that they would have to be heard, and if not, they should be expelled. He mentioned that when the resolution on cleanliness was being presented, three of them stood up in protest. In response, Panel of Chairman Samiullah Khan remarked that he had also been in the opposition, but if three people stand up against one, how could he listen to anyone? He swore that he did not hear any objection from the opposition regarding the resolution.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan noted that chairs (positions) keep changing, but they all remain custodians of traditions. Amid the opposition's uproar, the Speaker reread the resolution in the assembly. At this point, government member Ahsan Raza criticized PTI and its founder, triggering another round of noise from the opposition, who stood on their seats and continued protesting.

Upon the Speaker's instructions, government member Ahsan Raza spoke on the resolution, stating that the chaos instigated by a certain ringleader, who is still in jail, had spread unrest across Pakistan. His sharp criticism of the opposition further angered the Speaker, who grew frustrated with the opposition's disruptions.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan then passed the resolution on cleanliness for Eid-ul-Adha with a majority vote, while opposition members remained standing and shouting. The Speaker urged the opposition to gather courage and listen.

Government member Ahsan Raza claimed that Maryam Nawaz's "Clean Punjab" initiative proved to be the best plan for Eid-ul-Adha, earning global praise for her policies. He added that while filth was being discussed, they had cleaned up the NAB's mess and were still clearing the debris of the past four and a half years—eliminating political filth through politics, beautifying Punjab's political landscape. He questioned who had led Pakistan toward progress or decline, reminding everyone who saved the country from default, made it a nuclear power, eradicated terrorism, and brightened Pakistan's future.

He stated that they were cleaning up the filth spread by others with their own hands, praising LMWC workers, police, local government, and district administration, saying they deserved appreciation, not just awards. He remarked that Punjab was now on its way to becoming like Europe, but some harbored hatred for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

After completing the agenda, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan adjourned the Punjab Assembly session until Friday at 3 p.m.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025