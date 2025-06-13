Punjab Ombudsman secures Rs40.96m relief for citizens

LAHORE: On the directives of the Office of Ombudsman Punjab, a total relief of Rs40.958 million was provided to 36 citizens in response to complaints regarding WASA billing corrections, property area disputes, and sewerage system issues across various districts.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, 18 complainants received relief amounting to Rs1.377 million after raising concerns over errors in WASA bills and discrepancies in property measurements. Through the Ombudsman’s mediation, 12 complaints related to sewerage line blockages were addressed, with repair work carried out at a cost of Rs13.9 million.

In a separate case in Nankana Sahib, a land area measuring 31 kanals - valued at Rs14.5 million - was rectified following a citizen’s complaint. Meanwhile, repair work on a park in Lahore was completed at an expense of Rs2.635 million.

Furthermore, Rs600,000 was spent on the de-silting of a drain in Nawabpur, Sargodha, while three drinking water supply schemes were completed at a cost of Rs7.946 million. Complainants expressed gratitude to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for its timely intervention and effective resolution of their issues.

