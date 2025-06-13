AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-13

PEMRA initiates legal proceedings against M-Tel Communications

Nuzhat Nazar Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has initiated legal proceedings against M/s M-Tel Communications (Private) Limited, Lahore, after three post-dated cheques submitted by the company — amounting to Rs 7,575,000 — were dishonoured by the bank.

The company owes PEMRA a total of Rs3 3,645,963 in outstanding dues.

Despite repeated reminders and flexibility granted in the form of post-dated cheques, the company failed to honour the payments.

As a result, the PEMRA has filed a formal application at the relevant police station under Section 33(3) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002, amended through the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2023.

The case has also been referred under Section 489-F of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 for criminal proceedings.

The PEMRA has issued a stern warning to all its licensees to ensure timely clearance of dues, failing which strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.

