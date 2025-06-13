PCB says national selection committee remains intact

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the national selection committee remained intact. The PCB spokesman said that the PCB has only replaced the data analyst, who will have no voting right during team selection.

Hassan Cheema has been replaced by Usman Hashmi as the data analyst to assist the selection committee, the spokesman added.

Aqib Javed, Aleem Dar, Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali are the current members of the selection committee, which is bound to discuss with Head Coach and Captain of respected formats before finalizing the team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025