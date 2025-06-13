AIRLINK 152.31 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-2.18%)
Pakistan

Indian bid to stop water will be considered act of war: Bilawal

NNI Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said if India attempts to cut off Pakistan’s water supply, it could lead to serious consequences.

“If India blocks our water, war will be inevitable,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cautioned Modi government during an interview with BBC.

The PPP chairman asserted that Pakistan’s position on key issues is “truthful and robust.”

He said Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism are recognized and acknowledged in the United States.

Bilawal stated, “The US is well aware of how we deal with terrorist groups.” The former FM further added that the U.S. has observed up close how Pakistan has taken action against all extremist groups.

He also underlined Pakistan’s compliance with international standards, saying, “Pakistan has completed the entire FATF process.”

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the UK’s government to continue playing a proactive role in promoting de-escalation and facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and India.

He was talking to UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Hamish Falconer in London, while leading high-level parliamentary delegation of Pakistan.

The discussions focused on addressing escalating regional tensions following recent Indian military provocations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari commended the UK’s efforts and statements by its leadership on the importance of restraint, engagement, dialogue and diplomatic path forward.

