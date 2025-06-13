2014 sit-in: MWM chief acquitted

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday acquitted Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) Chief Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri in cases registered against him and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in connection with the 2014 sit-in.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, while hearing the case, acquitted the MWM Chief after completion of the arguments over the acquittal application.

A case had been registered against Raja Nabsir Abbas, PTI founding chairman, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri and others for violating Section 144.

The court had already issued an arrest warrant for Qadri for not appearing before the court.

Khan had been granted a permanent exemption from appearance in these cases by the court.

Two cases have been registered against Khan and others at the Secretariat Police Station. PTI and PAT staged a sit-in in Islamabad back in August 2014.

