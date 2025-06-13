Farhatullah’s petition: IHC issues notices to FIA, ministry, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing former Senator Farhatullah Babar.

A single bench of Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas on Thursday after hearing the initial arguments on Babar’s petition issued notices to the FIA, the Ministry of Interior, and other respondents, directing them to submit replies by last week of June.

During the hearing, Babar’s lawyer argued that his client has been subjected to repeated illegal notices and summons by the FIA. He said the agency initiated an inquiry on March 25, following a citizen’s complaint accusing Babar of tax evasion and acquiring illegal assets.

The counsel argued that “Babar does not know the complainant and was not provided a copy of the complaint when he appeared before the FIA on March 28, and on April 11, the FIA sent a detailed questionnaire comprising 12 questions via WhatsApp.”

In his petition, the former Senator alleged that the FIA’s conduct is “unlawful, illegal, arbitrary, and mala fide”.

Babar – a three-term senator, Hilal-i-Imtiaz recipient, and council member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) – highlighted his decades-long advocacy, including efforts to regulate intelligence agencies.

The petition sought to quash an anti-corruption inquiry against him, calling it a baseless “fishing expedition” designed to harass a critic of state institutions.

The FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) initiated an inquiry based on a private complaint by Rawalpindi resident, Touseef Abbas.

Babar asserted that he received no details of allegations, complaint copies, or legal basis for the probe despite repeated requests.

He also asserted that the FIA’s actions target his human rights advocacy. He cited a 2023 UN report documenting threats against him linked to an alleged “Kill List”.

The petitioner argued that the FIA violated due process of law provided in Articles 4, 10A, 19, 25 of the Constitution by denying access to accusations.

Therefore, he requested the court to quash the inquiry and all related notices and sought direction to FIA to disclose allegations, documents, and legal basis for the probe. He also prayed that the FIA may be restrained from arresting or harassing him pending the petition’s outcome.—TERENCE J SIGAMONY