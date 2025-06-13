AIRLINK 152.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.8%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.4%)
CPHL 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.35%)
FCCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.82%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 55.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-4.6%)
HUBC 137.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
KEL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.74%)
KOSM 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.56%)
MLCF 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
OGDC 209.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.25%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
PAEL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
POWER 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.92%)
PPL 167.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-1.89%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.66%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SEARL 90.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.2%)
SSGC 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1%)
SYM 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.82%)
BR100 13,050 Decreased By -194.4 (-1.47%)
BR30 37,853 Decreased By -618.3 (-1.61%)
KSE100 122,338 Decreased By -1755.4 (-1.41%)
KSE30 37,003 Decreased By -533.9 (-1.42%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-13

Farhatullah’s petition: IHC issues notices to FIA, ministry, others

Terence J Sigamony Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing former Senator Farhatullah Babar.

A single bench of Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas on Thursday after hearing the initial arguments on Babar’s petition issued notices to the FIA, the Ministry of Interior, and other respondents, directing them to submit replies by last week of June.

During the hearing, Babar’s lawyer argued that his client has been subjected to repeated illegal notices and summons by the FIA. He said the agency initiated an inquiry on March 25, following a citizen’s complaint accusing Babar of tax evasion and acquiring illegal assets.

The counsel argued that “Babar does not know the complainant and was not provided a copy of the complaint when he appeared before the FIA on March 28, and on April 11, the FIA sent a detailed questionnaire comprising 12 questions via WhatsApp.”

In his petition, the former Senator alleged that the FIA’s conduct is “unlawful, illegal, arbitrary, and mala fide”.

Babar – a three-term senator, Hilal-i-Imtiaz recipient, and council member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) – highlighted his decades-long advocacy, including efforts to regulate intelligence agencies.

The petition sought to quash an anti-corruption inquiry against him, calling it a baseless “fishing expedition” designed to harass a critic of state institutions.

The FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) initiated an inquiry based on a private complaint by Rawalpindi resident, Touseef Abbas.

Babar asserted that he received no details of allegations, complaint copies, or legal basis for the probe despite repeated requests.

He also asserted that the FIA’s actions target his human rights advocacy. He cited a 2023 UN report documenting threats against him linked to an alleged “Kill List”.

The petitioner argued that the FIA violated due process of law provided in Articles 4, 10A, 19, 25 of the Constitution by denying access to accusations.

Therefore, he requested the court to quash the inquiry and all related notices and sought direction to FIA to disclose allegations, documents, and legal basis for the probe. He also prayed that the FIA may be restrained from arresting or harassing him pending the petition’s outcome.—TERENCE J SIGAMONY

IHC FIA Farhatullah Babar

Comments

200 characters

Farhatullah’s petition: IHC issues notices to FIA, ministry, others

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories